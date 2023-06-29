The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with 71 hits and an OBP of .384 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.

In 47 of 77 games this season (61.0%) Happ has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 77), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Happ has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 of 77 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .241 AVG .279 .366 OBP .401 .376 SLG .457 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 23 RBI 15 45/26 K/BB 39/28 3 SB 3

