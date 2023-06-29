Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on June 29 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

Explore More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has six doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .200.

In 50.0% of his games this season (29 of 58), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (15.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 58 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 15.5% of his games this season, Andrus has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22.4% of his games this season (13 of 58), with two or more runs four times (6.9%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .258 AVG .147 .337 OBP .221 .333 SLG .196 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 7 19/10 K/BB 20/7 4 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings