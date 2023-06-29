Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on June 29 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .262 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
- In 73.5% of his games this season (36 of 49), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (20.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 10 games this season (20.4%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (46.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (14.3%).
- He has scored in 23 games this year (46.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.307
|AVG
|.213
|.343
|OBP
|.267
|.465
|SLG
|.479
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|14
|22/6
|K/BB
|31/7
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.16 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.16, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
