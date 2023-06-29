The Chicago Cubs (37-41) bring a three-game losing streak into a contest versus the Philadelphia Phillies (42-37), at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday.

The Phillies will give the nod to Taijuan Walker (8-3) versus the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (3-2).

Cubs vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (8-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (3-2, 2.86 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs are sending Hendricks (3-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.86 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 34 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, June 21, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

In six games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.86, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.

Hendricks is trying to secure his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Hendricks will look to prolong a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

The Phillies will hand the ball to Walker (8-3) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 4.10, a 2.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.236.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Walker has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.236 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Taijuan Walker vs. Cubs

The Cubs are batting .247 this season, 16th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .400 (17th in the league) with 87 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Cubs in one game, and they have gone 2-for-16 over 5 1/3 innings.

