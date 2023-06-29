Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (42-37) will clash with Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (37-41) at Wrigley Field on Thursday, June 29. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Phillies (-120). The over/under for the contest is listed at 10 runs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker - PHI (8-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (3-2, 2.86 ERA)

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 29 (60.4%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Phillies have a 24-15 record (winning 61.5% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies have a 7-1 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those games.

This year, the Cubs have won 12 of 30 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christopher Morel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+195) Jared Young 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +325 - 3rd

