Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in the final of a three-game series, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Cubs vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -115 -105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cubs were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the total, the Cubs and their foes are 4-5-1 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those contests.

Chicago is 12-21 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 38 of its 78 chances.

The Cubs are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-19 17-22 15-20 22-21 24-30 13-11

