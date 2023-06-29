The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks while batting .260.

Bellinger enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .313.

Bellinger has had a hit in 32 of 47 games this year (68.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.3%).

He has gone deep in seven games this season (14.9%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 games this season (38.3%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 57.4% of his games this year (27 of 47), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .236 AVG .284 .310 OBP .333 .427 SLG .477 11 XBH 8 3 HR 4 10 RBI 12 20/8 K/BB 20/8 5 SB 5

Phillies Pitching Rankings