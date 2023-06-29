On Thursday, Andrew Vaughn (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Angels.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .247 with 21 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 12 games this season, he has homered (15.2%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.2% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 40.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .259 AVG .237 .350 OBP .310 .510 SLG .388 18 XBH 16 9 HR 3 23 RBI 26 24/14 K/BB 37/14 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings