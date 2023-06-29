Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Thursday at 4:07 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .721, fueled by an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .372. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 128th in slugging.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 58 of 74 games this year (78.4%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (27.0%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In 21.6% of his games this year, Benintendi has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 41.9% of his games this year (31 of 74), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.323
|AVG
|.250
|.389
|OBP
|.313
|.414
|SLG
|.336
|12
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|10
|23/14
|K/BB
|23/12
|5
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Sandoval (4-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.16, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
