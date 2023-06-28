Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (44-37) will match up against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (34-47) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, June 28. First pitch is set for 9:38 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Angels as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +105 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set for the game.

White Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Jaime Barria - LAA (2-2, 2.33 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (5-5, 3.41 ERA)

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have been favored 47 times and won 26, or 55.3%, of those games.

The Angels have gone 21-18 (winning 53.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The White Sox have won in 16, or 32.7%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 11 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the White Sox had a record of 4-5.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

