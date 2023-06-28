Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Seiya Suzuki (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 164 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .253.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in 40 of 61 games this year (65.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (24.6%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (8.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (21 of 61), with more than one RBI four times (6.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 22 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|34
|.232
|AVG
|.269
|.339
|OBP
|.338
|.323
|SLG
|.454
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|15
|20/14
|K/BB
|44/15
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 82 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Nola (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.38 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 14th in WHIP (1.073), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
