Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on June 28 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Angels Player Props
|White Sox vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Angels Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Angels
|White Sox vs Angels Odds
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .148 with a double, four home runs and five walks.
- Zavala has gotten at least one hit in 33.3% of his games this year (13 of 39), with at least two hits three times (7.7%).
- In 7.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Zavala has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (15.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.176
|AVG
|.123
|.218
|OBP
|.150
|.176
|SLG
|.351
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|8
|21/3
|K/BB
|25/2
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Barria (2-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.33 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday, June 18 -- the righty tossed three scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 2.33 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.