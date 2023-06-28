Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on June 28 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .148 with a double, four home runs and five walks.

Zavala has gotten at least one hit in 33.3% of his games this year (13 of 39), with at least two hits three times (7.7%).

In 7.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Zavala has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (15.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .176 AVG .123 .218 OBP .150 .176 SLG .351 0 XBH 5 0 HR 4 3 RBI 8 21/3 K/BB 25/2 1 SB 0

