On Wednesday, Nico Hoerner (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .727, fueled by an OBP of .328 and a team-best slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

Hoerner is batting .273 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (7.2%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has had an RBI in 23 games this year (33.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44.9% of his games this year (31 of 69), he has scored, and in nine of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .294 AVG .268 .337 OBP .318 .418 SLG .377 10 XBH 11 4 HR 1 23 RBI 17 14/9 K/BB 20/10 10 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings