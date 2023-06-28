Jared Young Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jared Young makes his season debut when the Chicago Cubs battle the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jared Young At The Plate (2022)
- Young hit .263 with two doubles and three walks.
- In five of six games a season ago, Young had a hit, but he did not have a multi-hit game.
- Including all six games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Young didn't have an RBI in six games played last year.
- In one of his six games last season, he scored, with multiple runs on that occasion.
Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.222
|AVG
|.300
|.300
|OBP
|.417
|.444
|SLG
|.300
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Nola (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 14th in WHIP (1.073), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
