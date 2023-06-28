Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ and his .657 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 71 hits and an OBP of .389, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- Happ has had a hit in 47 of 76 games this year (61.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (25.0%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (7.9%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 27.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 76 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.248
|AVG
|.279
|.376
|OBP
|.401
|.388
|SLG
|.457
|11
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|15
|42/26
|K/BB
|39/28
|3
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 82 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Nola (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.38 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 14th in WHIP (1.073), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
