The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets and his .522 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has four doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while hitting .232.

Sheets has gotten a hit in 31 of 61 games this season (50.8%), including six multi-hit games (9.8%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (13.1%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Sheets has driven home a run in 14 games this year (23.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 17 of 61 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .190 AVG .271 .275 OBP .340 .304 SLG .494 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 11 19/10 K/BB 15/9 0 SB 0

