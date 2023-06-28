Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .267 with 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 59th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 47 of 75 games this season (62.7%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (28.0%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (10.7%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has had at least one RBI in 32.0% of his games this season (24 of 75), with more than one RBI nine times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 27 of 75 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.299
|AVG
|.234
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.442
|SLG
|.372
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|13
|35/15
|K/BB
|40/23
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 82 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 51st, 1.073 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd.
