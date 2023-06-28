Nico Hoerner will lead the Chicago Cubs into a matchup with Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +105 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total is set in this game.

Cubs vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -125 +105 8 -120 +100 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 games.

The past 10 Cubs matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in 14, or 37.8%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 27 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 11-16 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 37 of 77 chances this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 5-6-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-18 17-22 15-20 22-20 24-29 13-11

