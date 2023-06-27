When the Los Angeles Angels (43-37) and Chicago White Sox (34-46) square of at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday, June 27, Shohei Ohtani will get the ball for the Angels, while the White Sox will send Michael Kopech to the hill. The game will begin at 9:38 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Angels as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +155 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (6-3, 3.24 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-6, 4.06 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the White Sox and Angels matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (+155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $25.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Robert hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 25 (54.3%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Angels have a record of 5-4 (55.6%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Angels played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (33.3%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the White Sox had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

White Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+360) Luis Robert 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.