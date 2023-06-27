Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (43-37) and the Chicago White Sox (34-46) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Angels coming out on top. Game time is at 9:38 PM on June 27.

The probable pitchers are Shohei Ohtani (6-3) for the Angels and Michael Kopech (3-6) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Angels 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been victorious in 16, or 33.3%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.0 runs per game (322 total runs).

The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule