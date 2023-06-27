Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Seiya Suzuki -- with an on-base percentage of .213 in his past 10 games, 127 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .257 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 29 walks.
- Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (40 of 60), with at least two hits 15 times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 21 games this season (35.0%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (36.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|34
|.240
|AVG
|.269
|.342
|OBP
|.338
|.333
|SLG
|.454
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|15
|19/14
|K/BB
|44/15
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (1-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
