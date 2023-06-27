Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .533 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.401) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.
- Hoerner enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .261 with one homer.
- In 52 of 68 games this year (76.5%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (33.8%).
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (7.4%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has an RBI in 22 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 45.6% of his games this year (31 of 68), with two or more runs nine times (13.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.295
|AVG
|.268
|.340
|OBP
|.318
|.423
|SLG
|.377
|10
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|22
|RBI
|17
|14/9
|K/BB
|20/10
|10
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.