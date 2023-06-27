The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .533 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.401) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

Hoerner enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .261 with one homer.

In 52 of 68 games this year (76.5%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (33.8%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (7.4%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has an RBI in 22 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 45.6% of his games this year (31 of 68), with two or more runs nine times (13.2%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .295 AVG .268 .340 OBP .318 .423 SLG .377 10 XBH 11 4 HR 1 22 RBI 17 14/9 K/BB 20/10 10 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings