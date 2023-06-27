The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal and his .448 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .260 with six doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Madrigal will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last outings.

Madrigal has picked up a hit in 27 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has not homered in his 43 games this year.

Madrigal has driven home a run in 10 games this season (23.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games.

He has scored in 14 of 43 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .250 AVG .270 .320 OBP .333 .309 SLG .333 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 5 RBI 9 7/3 K/BB 7/4 2 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings