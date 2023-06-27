Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .778 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on June 27 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Angels.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 79 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .569, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is third in slugging.
- Robert will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with four homers during his last games.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 50 of 77 games this season (64.9%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (29.9%).
- In 20 games this season, he has homered (26.0%, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Robert has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 48.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (16.9%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.279
|AVG
|.267
|.340
|OBP
|.317
|.614
|SLG
|.527
|23
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|10
|21
|RBI
|22
|40/9
|K/BB
|53/7
|1
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 18th, 1.056 WHIP ranks 10th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks second.
