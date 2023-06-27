Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .778 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on June 27 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Angels.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 79 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .569, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is third in slugging.

Robert will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with four homers during his last games.

Robert has gotten a hit in 50 of 77 games this season (64.9%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (29.9%).

In 20 games this season, he has homered (26.0%, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 36.4% of his games this year, Robert has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 48.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (16.9%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .279 AVG .267 .340 OBP .317 .614 SLG .527 23 XBH 19 12 HR 10 21 RBI 22 40/9 K/BB 53/7 1 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings