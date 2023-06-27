On Tuesday, Ian Happ (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with 71 hits and an OBP of .391 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.

Happ has had a hit in 47 of 75 games this season (62.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (25.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (21 of 75), with more than one RBI 11 times (14.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 32.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .254 AVG .279 .379 OBP .401 .397 SLG .457 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 22 RBI 15 41/25 K/BB 39/28 3 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings