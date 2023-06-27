Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies head into the first of a three-game series against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 85 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Fueled by 211 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 17th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 13th in the majors with 352 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .329.

The Cubs rank 20th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.263 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (2-5) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, June 18, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Taillon will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Pirates W 8-0 Away Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/20/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals W 9-1 Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals L 7-5 Away Marcus Stroman Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies - Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies - Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians - Home Justin Steele Tanner Bibee 7/1/2023 Guardians - Home Marcus Stroman Aaron Civale 7/2/2023 Guardians - Home Jameson Taillon Gavin Williams

