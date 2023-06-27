Clint Frazier -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 27 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Clint Frazier At The Plate

Frazier has a double, a triple and 10 walks while hitting .183.

In nine of 22 games this year (40.9%), Frazier has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 22 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Frazier has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In six of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 .200 AVG .171 .310 OBP .293 .240 SLG .229 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 7/4 K/BB 14/6 2 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings