The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .277 with four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 11 walks.

Morel has had a hit in 23 of 36 games this year (63.9%), including multiple hits nine times (25.0%).

Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (36.1%), and in 9.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.4% of his games this year, Morel has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (63.9%), including five games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .296 AVG .263 .316 OBP .341 .648 SLG .605 8 XBH 10 5 HR 8 14 RBI 15 17/2 K/BB 24/9 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings