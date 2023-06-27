Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .277 with four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 11 walks.
- Morel has had a hit in 23 of 36 games this year (63.9%), including multiple hits nine times (25.0%).
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (36.1%), and in 9.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.4% of his games this year, Morel has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (63.9%), including five games with multiple runs (13.9%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.296
|AVG
|.263
|.316
|OBP
|.341
|.648
|SLG
|.605
|8
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|15
|17/2
|K/BB
|24/9
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.
