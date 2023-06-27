Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Vaughn (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, three walks and four RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Angels.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Read More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .240.
- Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this year (53 of 77), with at least two hits 15 times (19.5%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (15.6%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29 games this season (37.7%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 77 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.259
|AVG
|.222
|.350
|OBP
|.296
|.510
|SLG
|.368
|18
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|22
|24/14
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 18th, 1.056 WHIP ranks 10th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks second.
