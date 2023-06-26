How to Watch the White Sox vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 26
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will look to knock off Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 91 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 232 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 321 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.350 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Cease has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/20/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/21/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-3
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Martín Pérez
|6/23/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-1
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Brayan Bello
|6/24/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|James Paxton
|6/25/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tanner Banks
|Kutter Crawford
|6/26/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Reid Detmers
|6/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/28/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jaime Barria
|6/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Hogan Harris
|7/1/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Luis Medina
