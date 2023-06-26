Monday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (42-37) and the Chicago White Sox (34-45) clashing at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Angels according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on June 26.

The probable pitchers are Reid Detmers (1-5) for the Angels and Dylan Cease (3-3) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have won in 16, or 34%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Chicago has won eight of 25 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (321 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule