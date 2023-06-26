Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has nine doubles and 12 walks while batting .241.
- In 59.3% of his 54 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In 54 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 10 games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (25.9%), including four games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.224
|AVG
|.254
|.252
|OBP
|.302
|.255
|SLG
|.305
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|21/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|2
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.02 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
