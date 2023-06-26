Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .152 with a double, four home runs and five walks.
- Zavala has gotten a hit in 13 of 37 games this year (35.1%), including three multi-hit games (8.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 37), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this year (21.6%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 37 games (16.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.130
|.218
|OBP
|.158
|.176
|SLG
|.370
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|8
|21/3
|K/BB
|22/2
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.02 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
