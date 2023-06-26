Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .389 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .205 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
- In 51.8% of his 56 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 56 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Andrus has driven home a run in nine games this year (16.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 13 games this year (23.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.258
|AVG
|.155
|.337
|OBP
|.224
|.333
|SLG
|.206
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|19/10
|K/BB
|19/6
|4
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.02, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
