On Monday, Andrew Vaughn (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .239.

In 52 of 76 games this year (68.4%) Vaughn has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).

In 15.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.2% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.9%.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .259 AVG .218 .350 OBP .289 .510 SLG .366 18 XBH 14 9 HR 3 23 RBI 22 24/14 K/BB 36/12 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings