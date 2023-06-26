Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Andrew Vaughn (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .239.
- In 52 of 76 games this year (68.4%) Vaughn has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).
- In 15.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.2% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.259
|AVG
|.218
|.350
|OBP
|.289
|.510
|SLG
|.366
|18
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|22
|24/14
|K/BB
|36/12
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.02 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.