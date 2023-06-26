Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on June 26 at 9:38 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .349, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .377.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 78.9% of his 71 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.8% of them.

He has hit a long ball in one of 71 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 22.5% of his games this year (16 of 71), with more than one RBI three times (4.2%).

He has scored in 30 of 71 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .323 AVG .250 .389 OBP .309 .414 SLG .343 12 XBH 10 0 HR 1 9 RBI 10 23/14 K/BB 20/10 5 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings