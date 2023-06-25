The Chicago White Sox will look to Andrew Vaughn for continued offensive production when they square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 89 total home runs.

Chicago's .391 slugging percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

Chicago has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (317 total runs).

The White Sox rank last in baseball with a .292 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 16 mark in the majors.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff leads the majors.

Chicago has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.356).

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Home Tanner Banks Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers L 6-3 Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez 6/23/2023 Red Sox L 3-1 Home Lucas Giolito Brayan Bello 6/24/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Lance Lynn James Paxton 6/25/2023 Red Sox - Home - Kutter Crawford 6/26/2023 Angels - Away Dylan Cease Jaime Barria 6/27/2023 Angels - Away Michael Kopech Reid Detmers 6/28/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Shohei Ohtani 6/29/2023 Angels - Away Lance Lynn Patrick Sandoval 6/30/2023 Athletics - Away - Hogan Harris

