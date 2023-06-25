Mackenzie McDonald will start Wimbledon versus Alexander Bublik in the round of 128. He was knocked out by Diego Schwartzman in the round of 32 of cinch Championships (his last tournament). McDonald has +30000 odds to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

McDonald at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

McDonald's Next Match

McDonald will begin play at Wimbledon by matching up with Bublik in the round of 128 on Monday, July 3 (at 6:00 AM ET).

McDonald is listed at +170 to win his next contest against Bublik.

Mackenzie McDonald Grand Slam Odds

Wimbledon odds to win: +30000

McDonald Stats

McDonald won his most recent match, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 over Mikael Ymer in the quarterfinals of Viking International Eastbourne on June 29, 2023.

In 27 tournaments over the past 12 months, McDonald is yet to win a title, and his record is 28-27.

McDonald has not won any of his two tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a match record of 4-2 on that surface.

In his 55 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, McDonald has averaged 23.7 games.

On grass, McDonald has played six matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 21.0 games per match while winning 52.4% of games.

Over the past 12 months, McDonald has been victorious in 26.4% of his return games and 76.2% of his service games.

McDonald has claimed 79.1% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 16.7% of his return games.

