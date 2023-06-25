Katie Volynets will begin Wimbledon versus Caroline Garcia in the round of 128. She was knocked off by Evgeniya Rodina in the round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers (her last tournament). Volynets is +50000 to win at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Volynets at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Volynets' Next Match

Volynets will open up at Wimbledon by matching up with Garcia in the round of 128 on Monday, July 3 (at 5:00 AM ET).

Katie Volynets Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +50000

Volynets Stats

In her most recent tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Volynets was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 328-ranked Rodina, 0-6, 4-6.

In 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, Volynets is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 13-17.

In three tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Volynets has gone 0-4.

Through 30 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Volynets has played 22.3 games per match. She won 47.8% of them.

Volynets, over the past year, has played four matches on grass, and 18.5 games per match.

Volynets has won 36.7% of her return games and 59.2% of her service games over the past 12 months.

On grass over the past year, Volynets has claimed 25.0% of her service games and 20.0% of her return games.

