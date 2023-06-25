The Chicago Cubs (37-38) will lean on Nico Hoerner when they visit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (31-45) at London Stadium on Sunday, June 25. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 AM ET.

The favored Cubs have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +135. The total for the matchup is listed at 11.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

London Stadium Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (9-4, 2.28 ERA) vs Matthew Liberatore - STL (1-2, 6.12 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 22 out of the 37 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 5-5 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and won every time.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Cardinals have won in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +325 - 3rd

