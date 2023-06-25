Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals will attempt to take down Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs when the teams meet on Sunday at 10:10 AM ET.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in baseball with 85 total home runs.

Chicago's .402 slugging percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Cubs' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (347 total runs).

The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 22nd in baseball.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.

Chicago's 3.90 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.257).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman will aim for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.28 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Stroman is looking to build upon a seventh-game quality start streak in this game.

Stroman will try to extend an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).

In six of his 16 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates W 8-0 Away Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/20/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals W 9-1 Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals - Away Marcus Stroman Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies - Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies - Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians - Home Justin Steele Tanner Bibee 7/1/2023 Guardians - Home Marcus Stroman Aaron Civale

