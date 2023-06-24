The Boston Red Sox (40-37) and Chicago White Sox (32-45) square off on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Red Sox will look to James Paxton (3-1) against the White Sox and Lance Lynn (4-8).

White Sox vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (3-1, 3.29 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-8, 6.51 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts over 84 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.51, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.

Lynn has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Lynn is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox's Paxton (3-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 34-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 3.29, a 4.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.070.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Paxton will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

