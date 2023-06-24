Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 85 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 225 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 312 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 17th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.356 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Lance Lynn (4-8) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Home Tanner Banks Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers L 6-3 Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez 6/23/2023 Red Sox L 3-1 Home Lucas Giolito Brayan Bello 6/24/2023 Red Sox - Home Lance Lynn James Paxton 6/25/2023 Red Sox - Home - Kutter Crawford 6/26/2023 Angels - Away Dylan Cease Jaime Barria 6/27/2023 Angels - Away Michael Kopech Reid Detmers 6/28/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Shohei Ohtani 6/29/2023 Angels - Away Lance Lynn Patrick Sandoval

