White Sox vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (40-37) against the Chicago White Sox (32-45) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-4 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton (3-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (4-8) will take the ball for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs White Sox Player Props
|Red Sox vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- The last 10 White Sox matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The White Sox have come away with 14 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious 13 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (312 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|@ Mariners
|L 5-1
|Lance Lynn vs Bryce Miller
|June 19
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Tanner Banks vs Andrew Heaney
|June 20
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Dylan Cease vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 21
|Rangers
|L 6-3
|Michael Kopech vs Martín Pérez
|June 23
|Red Sox
|L 3-1
|Lucas Giolito vs Brayan Bello
|June 24
|Red Sox
|-
|Lance Lynn vs James Paxton
|June 25
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs Kutter Crawford
|June 26
|@ Angels
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Jaime Barria
|June 27
|@ Angels
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Reid Detmers
|June 28
|@ Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 29
|@ Angels
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Patrick Sandoval
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.