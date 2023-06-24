After the first round of the Travelers Championship, Stephan Jaeger is currently 16th with a score of -4.

Looking to bet on Stephan Jaeger at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Stephan Jaeger Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Jaeger has finished below par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in three of his last 17 rounds played.

Jaeger has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five tournaments, Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice.

In his past five events, Jaeger has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Jaeger has made the cut seven times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 31 -6 269 0 25 1 2 $2M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Jaeger's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 23rd.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Jaeger finished 16th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 163 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

The courses that Jaeger has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,260 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

Jaeger's Last Time Out

Jaeger was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 3.19 strokes to finish in the 47th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which landed him in the 50th percentile among all competitors.

Jaeger shot better than 91% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Jaeger carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jaeger had five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.3).

Jaeger's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the field average (4.5).

In that most recent tournament, Jaeger had a bogey or worse on 11 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Jaeger finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jaeger outperformed the field average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Jaeger Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Jaeger's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

