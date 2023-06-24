Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at London Stadium, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 58 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .269 with 20 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.
- Suzuki has picked up a hit in 40 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 58), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in 20 games this season (34.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|32
|.240
|AVG
|.292
|.342
|OBP
|.362
|.333
|SLG
|.492
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|14
|19/14
|K/BB
|43/15
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 73 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Wainwright (3-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .323 against him.
