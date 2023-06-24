Nick Madrigal and his .441 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (117 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright on June 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: London Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal has four doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .252.
  • In 25 of 41 games this year (61.0%) Madrigal has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.6%).
  • In 41 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Madrigal has picked up an RBI in 22.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.8% of his games.
  • In 29.3% of his games this season (12 of 41), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 19
.250 AVG .255
.320 OBP .328
.309 SLG .291
3 XBH 2
0 HR 0
5 RBI 8
7/3 K/BB 6/4
2 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
  • The Cardinals surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (3-1) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .323 batting average against him.
