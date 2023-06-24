Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Nick Madrigal and his .441 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (117 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright on June 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal has four doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .252.
- In 25 of 41 games this year (61.0%) Madrigal has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.6%).
- In 41 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Madrigal has picked up an RBI in 22.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.8% of his games.
- In 29.3% of his games this season (12 of 41), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|.250
|AVG
|.255
|.320
|OBP
|.328
|.309
|SLG
|.291
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|8
|7/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|2
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Cardinals surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (3-1) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .323 batting average against him.
