Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Jake Burger -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .225 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 10 walks.
- Burger has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (29 of 58), with at least two hits 12 times (20.7%).
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a home run (25.9%, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Burger has driven home a run in 19 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.2%.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|24
|.276
|AVG
|.163
|.325
|OBP
|.215
|.667
|SLG
|.384
|18
|XBH
|9
|11
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|9
|31/7
|K/BB
|38/3
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Paxton (3-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
