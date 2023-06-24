On Saturday, Eloy Jimenez (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Red Sox.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has nine doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .264.

Jimenez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 34 of 44 games this year (77.3%) Jimenez has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.2%).

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.5%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

Jimenez has had an RBI in 22 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (15.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 of 44 games so far this year.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 20 .333 AVG .185 .370 OBP .250 .505 SLG .432 8 XBH 10 4 HR 5 17 RBI 13 19/6 K/BB 28/7 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings