Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Saturday, Eloy Jimenez (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Red Sox.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has nine doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .264.
- Jimenez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 34 of 44 games this year (77.3%) Jimenez has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.5%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Jimenez has had an RBI in 22 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (15.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 of 44 games so far this year.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|.333
|AVG
|.185
|.370
|OBP
|.250
|.505
|SLG
|.432
|8
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|13
|19/6
|K/BB
|28/7
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Paxton (3-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .210 batting average against him.
