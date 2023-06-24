Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (36-38) and Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (31-44) will square off in the series opener on Saturday, June 24 at London Stadium. The matchup will start at 1:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Cardinals have +115 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under has been set at 14 runs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

London Stadium Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (7-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-1, 5.56 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 21, or 58.3%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have gone 9-7 (winning 56.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs won all of the eight games they played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Cardinals have won in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +400 - 3rd

